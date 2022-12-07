It’s never fun when parents meddle in their kids’ relationships, but one mum has taken things a whole leap too far.

A TikTok creator named Chantel revealed that when she was a teen, her boyfriend’s mother stepped in to make a pretty jaw-dropping request.

The three of them were having dinner together when the topic of his imminent eighteenth birthday and his plans to celebrate at the local clubs came up.

Chantel explained that they all live in Australia where the drinking age is 18, and since she was only 15 at the time she wouldn’t be able to join him. But she was “fine with that” and told him: “Go have a good time.”

She went on: "He and his mom had obviously spoken about this before because they were on the same page and they were like, ‘Well he wants to have like the full club experience’. And I was like, ‘What's the full club experience?’ And they're like, ‘Yeah, to be able to hook up with girls and take girls home’."

Chantel said, dumbfounded, she responded: “What do you mean? Um, you have a girlfriend?” adding: “I thought he was breaking up with me right then and there with his mum, and his mum's boyfriend, just at dinner. I was like, ‘Are you serious? This is how you're gonna do it?’"

But he wasn’t breaking up with her – “Thank God, right?” she joked – “No, he just wanted my permission to cheat on me at the clubs.

“And I was like, 'No, I'm not actually OK with that’. And he and his mum were like baffled, they were like, ‘Are you serious?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, no, strangely enough I am serious, I don't want you to cheat on me at the clubs."

This wasn’t the end of the matter, however, and the mum-and-son duo swiftly attempted to negotiate a solution.

They allegedly told her: “Compromise: how about just for his birthday, just for his birthday he can cheat on you at the clubs?”

But Chantel, understandably, wouldn’t budge, prompting them to respond: “Are you serious? Is this chick serious?”

She stressed: “They did not believe that I was not cool with that."

The TikToker said their pleas continued throughout the night and that her boyfriend later chastised her for “embarrassing” him in front of his mum.

She ended her story with the postscript: “I do want you to know he was already cheating on me, like a lot. And he continued to cheat on me after this so I don't know why he was so set on getting my permission about the clubs.

“I don't understand men.”

@chronicallychill Reply to @nezz3y

Her two videos about the staggering encounter have racked up more than 1.9 million views and 360,000 likes on the platform, as commentators rushed to offer their take on it all.

“My jaw dropped. WHAT IN THE MISOGYNY,” one wrote.

“And this is why I always say the man is only as good as his mom is,” said another.

“He wanted your permission so he could blame it on you when you found out about the others, he knew you would,” commented a third.

Meanwhile, scores of others shared their concern over the couple’s age difference, given that Chantel was still a child at the time.

“The amount of red flags in this story is truly astronomical,” one concluded.

And on that, I think we can all agree.

