TikTok time traveller says angry aliens who built pyramids are returning

A TikTok "time traveller from the year 2906" made the claim that "hostile aliens" who built the pyramids in Egypt are making a return to Earth on Christmas Day this year (25 December).

The video's creator goes by @timevoyaging on the platform and has over 351,000 followers, and posts many bizarre warnings about what the future holds.

Some of his predictions include a "zombie pig" escaping a lab and the first "purge" will happen in the US in 2025.

In @timevoyaing's video about the angry extraterrestrials, they claimed the US government is about to make this announcement.

"ATTENTION. On December 25, 2022, the US government reveals the pyramids were made by aliens," the video's onscreen caption read as footage of the pyramids played out in the background.

The video also claimed that the hostile aliens are called "the Distants," and they are trying to "command the galaxy."

"They put the pyramids on each planet that they take over if the planet has other life," the onscreen caption read.

"When they eventually come back to our planet, they will start the First War of Earth," the caption continued.

People took to the comment section of the video to poke some fun at the prediction occurring right during the holiday season.

Some even jokingly wondered when people would finally get superpowers.

One person wrote: "Still waiting for the people with superpowers…"

"Man, not on Xmas. I want gifts, not fear," another added.

A third gave what some would call a logical response to the aliens and wrote: "The pyramids were made by the people of that region who had extensive knowledge of mathematics and engineering."

It's also worth noting that the elaborate Pyramids of Giza in Egypt were built for Pharaohs Khufu, Khafre, and Menkaure (front) because they were expected to be Gods in the afterlife.

This isn't the first time "time travellers" have made claims about the state of the planet and alien life.

Another traveller on TikTok from the year "3000" claimed the US Navy would be contacted by aliens back in November.

The account @timetraveller3000 said the US' military branch would "come into contact with UFOs from the ocean."

