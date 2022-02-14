A Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats forced the US government to step in ... and remind everyone not to eat soap.

Uber Eats enlisted the help of Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun, and Trevor Noah to encourage people to try-out the app's “don’t-eats," which are essentially non-food items available to order on the app.

These include household items and other necessities you might need such as a stick of deodorant and a tube of lipstick.

Since the food delivery app is known for delivering... well, food, the celebrities involved in the ad struggled to make sense of the items they received in their Uber Eats orders, leading them to eat the products.

“If it was delivered with Uber Eats, does that mean I can ‘Eats’ it?” Coolidge asks.

In another part, Noah says, “Thanks to Uber Eats, we don’t even know what food is anymore!”

After the commercial aired the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission felt the need to state the obvious and tweeted, “Do not eat soap."

On the Uber Eats Twitter page, the brand wrote, "Now delivering Eats. And Don’t Eats. Please, don’t get them mixed up!”



People shared their reaction to the advert online with many both amused and horrified.

One person tweeted, “This is that rare combo of being a good ad that also made me want to throw up."

"ppl were clowning on nicholas braun for the uber eats ad but at least all he’s doing is pretending to drink dish soap or eat a sponge instead of trying to sell crypto like a ton of other celebs in these ads !!" commented one Twitter user.

"the uber eats ad is actually so bad like that’s not how you promote something," said another.

"Am i surprised to see nicholas braun attempt to drink dish soap and eat a sponge? no. am i surprised to see him with jennifer coolidge? absolutely," wrote one person.