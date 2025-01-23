US senator files 'Contraception Begins at Erection Act’ bill banning ejaculation

A senator in America has filed a bill titled “Contraception Begins at Erection Act” that would make it unlawful for a man to ejaculate unless it’s to reproduce.

In the US, conservative attacks on women’s health care have seen the Roe v Wade abortion rulings overturned, restricting women’s rights and access to abortion. But, one Democrat has filed a bill that seeks to turn the attention towards men’s bodies and their reproductive freedoms.

Mississippi state senator Bradford Blackmon has filed a provocative bill entitled the “Contraception Begins at Erection Act”, in which he suggests making it “unlawful for a person to discharge genetic material without the intent to fertilize an embryo”.

The bill suggests fines be imposed for breaking the rule, with a third strike resulting in a $10,000 fine for the perpetrator.

While it’s highly unlikely the bill will be passed, it has certainly got people talking. And it seems as though that was the whole point.

In a statement to local news outlet WLBT News , Blackmon explained: “All across the country, especially here in Mississippi, the vast majority of bills relating to contraception and/or abortion focus on the woman’s role when men are fifty per cent of the equation.

“This bill highlights that fact and brings the man’s role into the conversation. People can get up in arms and call it absurd but I can’t say that bothers me.”

Responding to the news on Bluesky, one person wrote: “This is absolutely amazing. This state senator is like SEE HOW F***ING STUPID YOU SOUND?”

Someone else wrote: “The bill's name is a clear tell. This was filed by a young Democrat who is trying to point out Republican hypocrisy on contraception/abortion, not actually trying to outlaw ejaculation. And good for him.”

But, another argued: “I don’t think this is the hilarious rhetorical victory everyone thinks it is. I can think of plenty of politicians who would LOVE to make premarital sex illegal.”

