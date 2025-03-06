International Women's Day (8 March) is a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

While the positive intentions are prominent – such as bringing attention to gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women – some people still don't quite understand its importance.

The day poses many questions, one of which: But, why don't men have an international day?

Fact check: They do. And here's everything we know:

When is International Men's Day?

International Men's Day (IMD) is celebrated every year on 19th November across 80 countries worldwide.

Pexels

What is International Men's Day?

It's a global awareness day focused on issues men face, including homelessness, abuse, suicide and violence.

It happens each year and aims to focus on "the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities," according to the IMD website, where they highlight "positive role models" and raise awareness around men's wellbeing.

This year, the organisation will focus on "zero male suicide", to help against the rise in rates.

According to the website, the six pillars of the day consist of:

To promote male role models

To celebrate men's positive contributions to society, community, family, marriage, childcare and to the environment

To focus on men's health and wellbeing; social, emotional, physical and spiritual

To highlight discrimination against men; in areas of social services, social attitudes, expectations and law

To improve gender relations and promote gender equality

To create a safer, better world; where people can be safe and grow to reach their full potential

How to get involved?

Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation is the charity behind International Men's Day. Based in Australia with a mission to "improve the wellbeing of children through promoting and supporting good fathers." You can donate by clicking here.

You can also spread the message by posting activities on the day to social media, using hashtags like #internationalmensday #celebratemen #menshealth #stopmalesuicide #thankamantoday.

More details can be found here.

