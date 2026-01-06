Peruvian shaman makes chilling prediction about Donald Trump for 2026

A Peruvian shaman has made a striking prediction about Donald Trump, claiming the US president could be removed from power in 2026.

Speaking during an annual spiritual ceremony in Lima, shaman Ana María Simeón suggested global forces were aligning against Trump, adding that rituals had been carried out to bring about political change involving him next year.

She linked the vision to wider international shifts, saying the shamans had “visualized” decisive action taking place in 2026.

The ceremony, rooted in Andean tradition, also forecast the downfall of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and continued global conflicts, while shamans called for peace and healing worldwide.

Despite mixed accuracy in past prophecies, their latest visions have sparked fresh debate ahead of the 2026 political calendar.

