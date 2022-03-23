Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been voted the most powerful man in Europe.

Readers of POLITICO took part in an “Audience Choice” online poll to amend a list of the most powerful people in Europe this year, which was originally published last December and created by the publication's editorial team.

The publication originally named Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi as the most influential player in the continent but due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, readers thought Zelensky had done enough to earn the top spot.

Zelensky has indeed become a popular figure in the war. He has received praise for a number of speeches he has made as the fighting has intensified and comedian Amy Schumer has said she wants him to appear at the Oscars.

In his most recent address to his nation, he praised Ukraine forces for taking back territory seized by Russia and accused Russian forces of blocking a humanitarian convoy trying to take desperately needed aid to Mariupol.

He said people in the city were facing "inhumane conditions".

If only the war could be won on popularity.

