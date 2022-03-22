Video

Amy Schumer wants President Zelensky to make Oscars appearance

Amy Schumer, who is co-hosting this year's Oscars, says she would love Ukrainian President Zelensky to make an appearance during the show, to give a speech on the ongoing situation in the country.


She's reportedly already approached event organisers about making it happen.


"I think it's a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things," she told Drew Barrymore on her talk show. "I have a few jokes to highlight the current condition. There are so many awful things happening it seems hard to focus on which one."

