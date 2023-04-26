Christian woman claims God told her to join OnlyFans

A Christian woman who gave up her teaching career to join OnlyFans said: "God told her to".

Courtney Tillia from Los Angeles was once a teacher in a catholic school, where she admitted to feeling "disconnected" from herself and from God.

Tillia felt lost as she didn't yet know what her "life’s purpose was or how I was meant to help others."

That's when she decided to turn to OnlyFans in hopes of liberating other women from "sexual shame." Her husband, Nick Tillia, was on her side with her decision.

"God’s message has been abundantly clear: I’m here to be a pornstar. This is my way of serving," the 36-year-old told the Daily Star.

"I’m showing others that pleasure and our sexual expression - even in porn and sex work - aren’t meant to contradict God or exist separately from God. They are unified with God and holy."

"I’m living my life as an example of being fully out in the open and unapologetically expressed: not against God, but completely with God."





She told the outlet that she's now racked up over 18,000 subscribers with an impressive monthly salary of between $20,000 (£14,500) and $100,000 (£72,900).



"I don’t need an organisation or institution to tell me who God is or how to go about my relationship with God," she continued.

