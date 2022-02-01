Well, there’s not much happening out there in the world of politics, but the nation’s newspapers have managed to pull something together for their front pages this morning.
We’re joking of course, with publications reacting to a truly remarkable day in the House of Commons, which saw Boris Johnson forced into a humiliating apology following Sue Gray’s damning report into allegations of lockdown-busting parties inside Downing Street.
The report saw number 10 criticised for “failures of leadership and judgement”, with the redacted report revealing that the Metropolitan Police are conducting a criminal investigation into 12 separate events in No 10 and other government departments.
Here’s what the front pages had to say about Boris Johnson and the events of Monday evening.
The Independent ran with the “failures of leadership” quote from the report in the headline, focusing on the 300 pictures linked to number 10 gatherings
Tuesday's Independent: 'Failures of leadership' #TomorrowsPapersToday #Independent #IndependentDigitalpic.twitter.com/uozm0cYDJu— Tomorrows Papers Today (@Tomorrows Papers Today) 1643665559
The Metro also ran with “a failure of leadership”, highlighting the “damning verdict on boozy pandemic parties at No.10”.
Tuesday\u2019s front page:\n\nA FAILURE OF LEADERSHIP\n\n#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypaperspic.twitter.com/LNkTwmt1QY— Metro Newspaper UK (@Metro Newspaper UK) 1643664981
The Guardian focused on the anger felt by Conservative MPs, with the splash: “Tories turn on PM over Gray report”.
Guardian front page, Tuesday 1 February 2022: \u2018Failures of leadership\u2019: Tories turn on PM over Gray reportpic.twitter.com/YPI1D28NzP— The Guardian (@The Guardian) 1643666994
The i went with the headline “PM pleads for his job” and also added the “failures of leadership” quote from the Gray report.
Tuesday's front page: PM pleads for his job\n#TomorrowsPapersToday \n\nLatest from @HugoGye: https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-promises-tory-mps-control-policy-pleads-job-sue-gray-report-1434466\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/FFFOtrXs4X— i newspaper (@i newspaper) 1643668534
The FT, meanwhile, went with the headline: “Johnson rejects calls to quit after Gray’s scathing report on parties”.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 1 February https://on.ft.com/35rS99N\u00a0pic.twitter.com/06IkOSLKNn— Financial Times (@Financial Times) 1643662745
The Mirror went with “zero shame”, declaring: “Boris Johnson again refused to quit over Partygate despite Sue Gray revealing police are probing 12 lockdown bashes at No 10”.
Tuesday's Mirror: Zero shame #TomorrowsPapersToday #DailyMirror #Mirrorpic.twitter.com/xV8m9BkNjH— Tomorrows Papers Today (@Tomorrows Papers Today) 1643669553
The Times focuses on the Met investigation, running the headline: “Police investigate PM’s four lockdown parties.”
Tuesday's Times: Police investigate PM's four lockdown parties #TomorrowsPapersToday #TheTimes #Timespic.twitter.com/pE0R8d9ISG— Tomorrows Papers Today (@Tomorrows Papers Today) 1643667983
The Sun focuses on the Met investigation and claims of an Abba-themed party in Downing Street.
Tuesday's Sun: Mamma Mia! #TomorrowsPapersToday #TheSun #Sunpic.twitter.com/htu7e6D7M1— Tomorrows Papers Today (@Tomorrows Papers Today) 1643668114
The Daily Mail ran the headline “now publish the whole damn thing” and called for the report to be released in full.
Tuesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPagespic.twitter.com/ABVFiN32Ei— Daily Mail U.K. (@Daily Mail U.K.) 1643667983
