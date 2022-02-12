In news which brings a whole new meaning to YouGov, Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has received a legal questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police about the Partygate scandal.
The form is the latest development in the Met’s investigation into alleged Downing Street parties held while the country was in lockdown, with the document requesting an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event”.
The police force added the questionnaires also have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”, with recipients given seven days to respond.
Earlier this week, outgoing Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told BBC Radio London: “Clearly, some, but probably not all, of those people [contacted by officers] may very well end up with a ticket.”
In a statement on Friday, a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed Mr Johnson had received a questionnaire, adding he will “respond as required”.
While it’s unknown what questions the form asks recipients about alleged cheese, wine and cake-filled parties during lockdown Twitter users have since taken it upon themselves to joke about what the prime minister may have been asked:
#kitileaks Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from the police about the Downing Street parties. He\u2019s left it unanswered and written \u201cIt would be wrong of me to comment until the police complete their investigation\u201d— Larry the Cat (@Larry the Cat) 1644616905
Boris Johnson has been sent a questionnaire by the Met Police. A No 10 Spox said he would \u201crespond as required\u201d\n\nQ. Did you attend a party?\n\nA. Fastest growing Economy\n\nQ. Do you deny this is you in the photo?\n\nA. Got. Brexit. Done.\n\nQ. Did you lie to the country?\n\nA. Vaccines— Tony #PleaseWearAMask (@Tony #PleaseWearAMask) 1644617625
BREAKING:\nBoris Johnson being questioned by police over parties- but don\u2019t get excited: they GAVE HIM A BLOODY QUESTIONNAIRE!\n\n\u2018Did you break the law?\u2019\n\u2018No.\u2019\n\u2018Fair enough!\u2019https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/boris-johnson-police-questionnaire_uk_6206db14e4b083bd1cbea23f\u00a0\u2026— Dr Louise Raw (@Dr Louise Raw) 1644620347
I'm struggling a bit with this questionnaire from The Met. I can't decide whether to answer every question with "vaccine rollout" or with "I got Brexit done".— Parody Boris Johnson (@Parody Boris Johnson) 1644618231
Dear Mogg, Have you heard about the questionnaire? The Met have sent each of us one to self-declare whether we are or ever have been a member of the Number 10 Party. I\u2019ve said no before; no reason I can\u2019t do it again, as Sisyphus said to the Minotaur. \nIllicito panto\nBoris— Michael Rosen \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf93\ud83c\udf93 (@Michael Rosen \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc99\ud83c\udf93\ud83c\udf93) 1644624160
no.10 have confirmed Boris Johnson will \u201crespond as required\u201d to the Met\u2019s #partygate questionnaire by not answering anything truthfully and then sending it back to the wrong address— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1644658711
i didn't know he was applying for the vacant job.https://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— SloaneGhetti (@SloaneGhetti) 1644620346
It's only got one question: Why the fuck are you Prime Minister?https://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— Donaeld The Unready (@Donaeld The Unready) 1644619670
Am I missing something or does this entirely rely on a man who has lied to parliament, the public and several of his wives respecting the sanctity of a questionnairehttps://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— James Felton (@James Felton) 1644619002
UPDATE: Met Police confirms PM answered mostly 'D', so is Joey.https://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) 1644617292
The Number of Illegal Lockdown Parties You Threw Will Tell You Which Taylor Swift Song Represents Your Soulhttps://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— Sara Gibbs (@Sara Gibbs) 1644658277
Always awkward when you normally host the quiz.https://twitter.com/ionewells/status/1492251777772761091\u00a0\u2026— Rhys James (@Rhys James) 1644616555
The irony of a man who certainly hasn’t got form now actually getting a form is not lost on us.
