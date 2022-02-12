In news which brings a whole new meaning to YouGov, Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has received a legal questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police about the Partygate scandal.

The form is the latest development in the Met’s investigation into alleged Downing Street parties held while the country was in lockdown, with the document requesting an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event”.

The police force added the questionnaires also have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”, with recipients given seven days to respond.

Earlier this week, outgoing Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told BBC Radio London: “Clearly, some, but probably not all, of those people [contacted by officers] may very well end up with a ticket.”

In a statement on Friday, a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed Mr Johnson had received a questionnaire, adding he will “respond as required”.

While it’s unknown what questions the form asks recipients about alleged cheese, wine and cake-filled parties during lockdown Twitter users have since taken it upon themselves to joke about what the prime minister may have been asked:

The irony of a man who certainly hasn’t got form now actually getting a form is not lost on us.

