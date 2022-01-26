We’ve seen several Conservative MPs rush to defend Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week amid reports of yet another lockdown party, but one Tory’s explanation for the alleged rule-breaking birthday party in No 10 takes the biscuit – or rather, cake.

Speaking to Channel 4 News’ Cathy Newman on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns defence of the PM caused people to more than raise their eyebrows. First he said people can “characterise these things in different ways”.

He said: “My understanding of that, from what I know of it, and I know as much as you do or your viewers as home know, the prime minister was out on a visit. He came back, he was working in the cabinet room.



“People came in and presented him with the cake on his birthday, they sang ‘happy birthday’, he was there for about 10 minutes.

“It was not a premeditated, organised party in that sense, that the prime minister himself decided to have sent out…”

The Channel 4 News presenter interjected: “Well invites were sent out.”

“Well he, as far as I can see, he was in a sense, ambushed with a cake. They came to his office with a cake, they sang ‘happy birthday’, he was there for 10 minutes,” Mr Burns added.

The bizarre defence has since trended online, with the hashtag #AmbushedWithCake surfacing on Twitter.

























































Meanwhile, Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg went viral himself with similar cake comments later that evening, when he said he prefers the term ‘ambuscade’ over ‘ambush’ – remarks which have been branded “pompous” and “patronising”.



Not least because ‘ambuscade’ and ‘ambush’ mean the exact same thing.

