Charlie Kirk to be remembered at public funeral service - here’s how to watch

The funeral for the late conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is to take place on Sunday, just over a week after the Trump supporter was shot dead while speaking at his event at Utah Valley University.

22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson was formally charged with aggravated murder on Tuesday, with prosecutors pushing for the death penalty.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, who has since been named as the new CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, said on 12 September: “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country.

“The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will not die.

“I’ll make Turning Point the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

Vigils in both the UK and the US have already taken place in the run-up to the funeral.

Here’s what we know about the proceedings…

Where is Charlie Kirk's funeral?

It’ll take place in Kirk’s home state of Arizona at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home to the Arizona Cardinals with a capacity of 63,000 people.

Overflow seating will be available at the Desert Diamond Arena.

What time is Charlie Kirk's funeral?

The event is expected to start at 11am local time.

Who is expected to attend Charlie Kirk's funeral?

Kirk’s widow Erika will speak at the service, as well as US president Donald Trump and vice president JD Vance – the latter of which helped transport Kirk’s coffin from Utah to Arizona.

The website for the funeral also lists Trump administration officials Susie Wiles (White House chief of staff), Marco Rubio (secretary of state), Robert F. Kennedy Jr (health secretary), Pete Hegseth (defense secretary), Tulsi Gabbard (director of national intelligence) and Stephen Miller (deputy chief of staff).

Donald Trump Jr and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson are listed as speakers, too.

How to watch Charlie Kirk's funeral

In addition to news channels covering the event, it will be livestreamed on Kirk’s Rumble account.

Admission to the service in Arizona will be on a first come, first served basis.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.