If you thought US president Donald Trump issuing a warning to Chicago by referencing Apocalypse Now was wild, Kristi Noem and her Department of Homeland Security has now followed this up by releasing a dramatic video of armed officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) storming a building, detaining occupants and placing them in the back of vans – in footage which has been condemned as “dystopian” and “propaganda”.

It's part of a wider military response from Trump in a number of US states, after bringing in the National Guard to a number of cities in recent months – such as Washington D.C. and California.

On Saturday (4 October), a federal judge temporarily blocked the deployment of troops in Portland, Oregon.

Sharing a video of ICE’s work in the Windy City on Saturday, Noem tweeted: “Chicago, we’re here for you.”

Except social media users haven’t found the video reassuring or something to celebrate, with Democrat @JoJoFromJerz responding to the post by tweeting that it was “extra f****d up that they sent a camera crew to make a propaganda video”:

Another also labelled the video as “propaganda”:

Connecticut senator Chris Murphy said the “dystopian video” is “previewing a violent takeover” and accused Trump of “militarizing our cities to STOKE violence”:

Immigration attorney Eric Lee wrote “the government is at war with the American people”:

And Aaron Reichlin-Melnick of the American Immigration Council provided the context that children were also involved in the apartment raid:

Meanwhile, in the UK, the work of ICE has caught the attention of Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, who announced on Sunday (5 October) that her party would introduce a new ‘Removals Force’, removing 150,000 people a year, if it forms the next Government.

“My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported,” she said.

