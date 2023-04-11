Republican House representative Dan Crenshaw’s attempted boycott of Bud Light went comically badly as he jumped on the outraged right-wing bandwagon.

The Bud Light “boycott” trend was sparked last week after the beer brand collaborated with the trans activist and actress Dylan Mulvaney.

In reaction, many Conservatives and those on the right wing proclaimed they were boycotting the beer in the future, prompting some hilarious mocking online.

Representative Crenshaw attempted to hop on the bandwagon that ended with a hilarious self-own.

Posting on Instagram, the Texas representative shared a video captioned: “When you want to #boycottbudlight but then realize you don’t ever buy Bud Light.”

In the clip, he claimed he had just seen the brand’s “stupid ad campaign” and proceeded to go to his fridge to “throw out every single Bud Light we’ve got”.

Crenshaw then captured the inside of his drinks fridge, where cans of Karbach beer, among others, could be seen. However, there were no Bud Lights.





He continued: “Alright, well I guess that was easy.”

But, as many pointed out in the comments, the beers that were in the fridge are also owned by Anheuser-Busch – Budweiser’s parent company.

One person wrote: “You do know the beer you do have is still owned by Anheuser-Busch right? I love how conservatives are constantly owning themselves.”

Someone else said: “Republicans are too emotional to do their homework first.”

Another Instagrammer mocked: “While you’re at it quit drinking water because it is responsible for rainbows!!”

“Someone didn't do their research most of those beers are made by Anheuser-Busch,” someone else commented.

