GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games co-founder makes frank new game admission

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still eight months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser has made a frank admission about the upcoming game.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

ICYMI: Rockstar Games co-founder makes frank new game admission Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser briefly spoke about GTA 6 during an interview with IGN at LA Comic Con. He revealed he's not been involved within the story or character development at all this time. Houser said: "I wrote the last 10 or 11 of them so I think the world has probably had enough GTA from me. "There's always a new story, it's not going to be a story I've written or character set I've developed. I think it's going to be exciting, the game will be great I'm sure." Houser also hailed Red Dead Redemption 2 as "the best thing [he] worked on" while at Rockstar Games and the studio's biggest achievement to date.

The reason Bully 2 never happened officially revealed - and fans say the same thing Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed why Bully 2 never happened Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser revealed why Bully 2 was shelved by the studio in a rare interview. Bully, also known as Canis Canim Edit, is a 2006 open-world action-adventure game which follows teenager James 'Jimmy' Hopkins who is involuntarily enrolled at boarding school for a year.

He attempts to become more popular with certain cliques, puts his efforts to rise through the ranks of the school system and, of course, gets himself into trouble along the way. The game became a cult classic and it was previously reported Bully 2 actually went into development in 2008 but was shelved in late 2009 in favour of Max Payne 3. And speaking with IGN at LA Comic Con, Houser revealed why this happened. Read the full story here.

More reaction to Dan Houser's comments from GTA6 More Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's comments that he has had no involvement with the story or characters in GTA 6. XavierEL1 posted: "A little expected but at the same time considering he left in 2020 and the game probably had its story written in 2019 it's a bit sad to know officially this is the first GTA game without any of his input. At least Michael Unsworth has credits on GTA 6." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Fair-Internal8445 said: "Yeah even more evidence that the game didn't start development before RDR2." DonSarilih said: "He left in Spring 2019 in the name of taking a long break and then in 2020 he officially left the company. So he is absent since 2019. Considering the game started development in 2020 it is normal that he didn't have an input in the game." Ashtro_ said: "I think the idea that Houser was the only reason Rockstar released the calibre of games they have is disrespectful to all the devs that worked their a**** off to make these games as amazing as they are." some_guy_online_1 said: "That sucks but I'm still hopeful that the other writers can get up to his level." SPYalltimehightoday said: "I just want another impactful story like RDR2."

Reaction to Dan Houser's comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser's comments that he has had no involvement with the story or characters in GTA 6. Angyyy2618 referenced Houser's comments and asked: "How do you think the story could be, better or worse than previous years?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Pussilamous said: "Bro's throwing it out there in case it's trash 😭😭😭" NikDante said: "I think it could be better. If he left the company, maybe he was growing weary of the series and his interests were going to other places. New writers might bring with them a new pair of eyes, fresh and keen to take the story to bold new places." JoeyGrease said: "Don't forget there's still Rupert Humphries and Michael Unsworth at Rockstar, they worked and wrote with Dan for many years so I think it'll still feel familiar in some ways." YaBoiCJ99 said: "I'm not gonna pretend that everything Dan Houser touched was gold. So I'm willing to see what the new writers got." sirferrell said: "I loved RDR2 story so idk."

