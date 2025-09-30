Twenty years after the first Simpsons film hit cinemas, the long-awaited sequel has finally been confirmed.

Created by cartoonist Matt Groening, Disney’s 20th Century Studios announced the news with an Instagram post showing a familiar pink doughnut and a simple line that reads: "Homer's coming back for seconds."

Details are still sparse, but the caption confirmed the hotly anticipated return: "Woohoo! The Simpsons are coming to theaters with an all-new movie on July 23, 2027!"

The first Simpsons feature film premiered in July 2007, earning a reported staggering $536 million worldwide.

Directed by long-time series animator David Silverman, the story followed Springfield being sealed under a giant glass dome after Homer causes pollution in the town’s lake.

Rumours of a sequel have circulated for years, but nothing ever came of them – until now.

When is The Simpsons 2 coming out?

The Simpsons 2 is set to hit cinemas on 23 July 2027.

Fans can mark their calendars for the long-awaited return of Springfield’s favourite family.





How have fans reacted?

People are understandably thrilled by the news and quickly took to social media to share their excitement and thoughts.

One penned: "A new Simpsons movie announced? At this time of day, at this time of year, in this part of the internet, localised entirely on Instagram?"

Another quipped: "Ever since Bart wrote on the chalkboard, 'I will not wait 20 years for another movie' it seems like Bart was right because in 20 years from 2007 is 2027 and the sequel really is happening and I always knew they would plan this."

Meanwhile, a third simply wrote: "Shut up and take my money!"





How can I watch the first Simpsons film?

If you fancy catching up, the first Simpsons movie is available to stream on a variety of platforms.

You can watch it on Disney+, Apple TV, Sky Store, and Amazon Prime Video.





