The difference between Melania Trump and Jill Biden in one photo

A photo of first lady, Jill Biden has caused people online to compare her to her predecessor, Melania Trump.

On her FLOTUS Twitter account, Dr. Biden tweeted an image of herself at her desk, appearing to be intensely studying a large binder of paperwork ahead of the G7 Summit.

The First Lady was carrying out this work on the presidential aircraft, Air Force One. A blue flight jacket with the presidential seal can be seen draped over the chair.

She captioned the tweet: “Prepping for the G7.”

The G7 (Group of Seven) is a summit where several world leaders - from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States - discuss the biggest issues of the day.

This year, the summit is being held in Cornwall, on the south coast of the UK.

As a result of the photo, people are making comparisons between Dr. Biden and former First Lady, Melania Trump.

Many praised First Lady Biden for doing some extracurricular work outside of her duties, while also mocking Melania and accusing her of making the same commitment to the role.

Meanwhile, conservatives were not impressed with the photo and accused Dr. Biden of overstepping her role and ridiculing her husband for allowing her to do so.

Elsewhere, people were reminding everyone of First Lady Biden’s impressive qualifications and noted how this would help her prep for the summit.

She earned a doctorate degree in Education at The University of Delaware in 2007.

So, what will first lady Biden be doing during the summit?

Jill Biden is accompanying president Biden for four days of the overseas trip. She will participate in G7 activities - including a dinner hosted by the Royal Family on Friday.

After landing in the UK on Wednesday, the President and First Lady will meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Symonds for the first time today.

The first lady and Carrie Johnson will then meet separately for tea and tour St. Michael’s Mount off the coast of Cornwall.