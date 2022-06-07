Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas was snubbed outside the front of Number 10 on Monday, and she’s getting her own back on Boris Johnson by trolling him online.

Johnson seemed to be avoiding journalists ahead of the confidence vote, meaning Kallas did not receive the usual handshake outside.

Kallas instead was left to wave to cameras on her entrance in Downing Street before being let inside.

Now, the 44-year-old has been having a bit of fun at Johnson’s expense.

She responded with a smiley face emoji to a satirical story from Le Chou News posted on Twitter, which featured a picture of Kallas outside Number 10 with the cheeky headline: “Estonia’s Popular PM @KajaKallas Quits Job, Replaces Sinking Boris Johnson At Head Of UK Government.”

At least she’s taking it all in good humour.

Kallas did eventually meet with Johnson and they are said to have spoken mostly in private for around 20 minutes.

Speaking to the press during their meeting, Kallas thanked Johnson for his “great leadership” on the world stage against Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

She said: “We have been great allies in Nato and we are very grateful for the British troops in Estonia, and also that you have doubled them while the war took place.

“I also thank you for the great leadership in fighting with Ukraine and giving them all the help they need. I think the UK has been a very leading voice on the world stage so that the moral compass would be correct in this regard, so thank you for that.”

She was eventually greeted by Johnson in Number 10 Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mr Johnson said it was a “great pleasure” to welcome Ms Kallas and praised her on the “outstanding job” she is doing standing up to Mr Putin.

He added: “We’re very proud of the friendship that we have with you in Estonia and we’ve got a lot to talk about, a lot more to do.”

Number 10 also said that the UK has sent an “additional battlegroup” to Estonia, with spokeswoman for Downing Street also speaking about the meeting by saying: “Discussing the importance of the Nato leaders’ summit later this month, both leaders denounced Putin’s abhorrent invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said the Russian president was the author of his own embarrassment.

“The prime ministers said there could be no backsliding in Allies’ support for Ukraine. They were also clear that Nato needed to agree a strengthened position in the face of continued Russian aggression.