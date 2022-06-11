A Tory minister has apologised for *checks notes* slagging off Birmingham AND Blackpool.

Speaking during a conference about the government's new digital strategy on Thursday, Heather Wheeler reportedly called the cities "godawful" which doesn't sound great.

According to Chris Middleton, a technology journalist who was at the launch, the junior minister in the Cabinet Office said: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

He then said that a Cabinet Office official rang him after he first reported Wheeler’s comments saying it was a joke to break the ice.

Wheeler has been MP for South Derbyshire since 2010 and is parliamentary secretary for the Cabinet Office. She has previously apologised for remarks about Gypsies and Travellers, and was criticised in 2018 when as homelessness minister she said she did not know why the number of rough sleepers had risen.

Reacting to outrage about her fresh comments, she tweeted:

Despite her apology, people were not thrilled with her comments and took to Twitter to say so:





That should help the party in the upcoming by-elections...

