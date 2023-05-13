Former Ukip leader gets shut down by his own brother after coming for the NHS

We’ll forgive you if you’ve forgotten who Henry Bolton is in relation to Ukip. After Nigel Farage resigned as party leader back in 2016, the disaster-prone political party has been bulldozing its way through as many leaders as possible in such a short space of time.

Henry Bolton, who was leader of the party between 2017 and 2018, now seems to be spending his time making a fool of himself on social media to the extent that he was owned by his own brother.

In a since-deleted tweet, Bolton claimed he had spoken with someone who was “extremely senior within the NHS” at a national level.

“They stated that diversity managers increase NHS efficiency. I asked how? Do they positively influenced [sic] patient outcomes?

“They then said they weren’t going to have that conversation and walked off.”

This would be a wild and bizarre anecdote on its own, but when his brother Simon Bolton – who was chief executive of NHS Digital between June 2021 and January 2023 – got involved and responded to the tweet, things became even more shocking.

In a quote tweet, he replied: “Maybe [Henry Bolton] you should’ve shared the context of the conversation.

“The person you were talking with was me, your brother, and at a family funeral. I walked away because I didn’t want to engage with your small-minded opinions.

“I really can’t believe you posted this.”

As mentioned previously, the other Bolton went on to delete his tweet – and he hasn’t commented on his brother’s reply since.

After Simon Bolton shared the truth behind the conversation, Twitter users both expressed their condolences and their frustrations at Henry’s insensitivity:

Be more like Simon than Henry, people.

