JD Vance ridiculed as he uses unfortunate analogy for economy in resurfaced clip

US vice president JD Vance has found himself the subject of online mockery, after a resurfaced video was shared of him using a Titanic analogy while talking about the country’s economy – which went about as well as you’d expect.

The footage comes from a speech the vice president gave in Toledio, Ohio, at the start of this year, when he discussed the issue of affordability.

“The Democrats talk a lot about the affordability crisis in the United States of America, and yes, there is an affordability crisis – one created by Joe Biden’s policies.

“You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight, it takes time to fix what was broken.”

Except of course, the Titanic didn’t turn itself around – it hit an iceberg.

And X/Twitter users were quick to point out that fact:

Progressive political commentator Alex Cole said: “Democrats couldn’t write better campaign material”:

Tim Hogan, senior adviser for messaging, mobilization and strategy for the Democratic Party, tweeted: “The Titanic, famously the ship that turned around”:

One account said: “Obviously funny because the Titanic sank but even if it didn't sink I would wager they could turn it around within the span of a night”:

Another asked: “Wtf is he even trying to say?”:

And the press office for New York governor Kathy Hochul commented: “Well you’d have to raise it from the bottom of the ocean first”:

The online ridicule comes Vance was mocked for telling supporters at a North Carolina rally to “vote for the people who have solutions to lower the cost of gas” in the midterm elections instead of “the people who made the problem to give with” – something which social media users said could be used by the Democrats in their campaign ads.

Awkward.

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