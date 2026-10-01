JD Vance has said that he’s "frustrated" with how much progress the Trump administration has made in two years - and blamed Joe Biden's administration.

The vice president was speaking in Harlingen, Texas on Wednesday (September 30) when he made the comments.

“I know that there are people out there who are frustrated by the pace of progress as we dig out of that hole,” Vance said, before adding: “Hell, I’m frustrated. For starters, I wish that Congress had passed the Save America act.”

He also made comments blaming the previous administration.

”We have spent every single day fighting for you, digging ourselves out of the hole that Joe Biden left us in,” Vance added.

The comments came in for derision from critics on social media.

"Babes... y'all literally control all 3 branches of government lol," one user wrote.

Vance has been on the campaign trail recently and was slammed over his plea for Republican midterm votes .

With November’s midterm elections approaching in the US, Republicans – including Vance – are doing all they can to bolster support ahead of what many believe will be a challenging time for the GOP.

While speaking publicly in September, Vance also “accidentally” used a fart joke to mock liberals , but all it did was remind everyone of what he lacks – charisma.

At one point as he addressed a crowd in North Carolina, Vance claimed to “misspeak” when he used teenaged boy-level humour by “accident”.

“We need somebody who will fight back against the fart left, we need Michael Whatley in the United States Senate,” Vance said, smirking as the crowd clapped. “Now, you may not have even heard that, but I actually, I usually don’t misspeak, but I just called them the fart left, not the far left. I promise that was an accident.”

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