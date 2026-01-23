Vice President JD Vance found himself the target of online mockery after likening the state of the U.S. economy to the Titanic during a speech in Toledo, Ohio.

Attempting to defend the Trump administration’s economic record, Vance told supporters, “You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight”, blaming former President Joe Biden’s policies for ongoing affordability problems and urging patience as the government works to fix them.

Critics were quick to pounce, pointing out that the Titanic infamously sank on its maiden voyage rather than turning around, a line that swiftly overshadowed Vance’s message and drew widespread derision on social media.

