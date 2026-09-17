'Mind boggling': People left stunned by JD Vance's midterm plea for votes

JD Vance has been slammed over his plea for Republican midterm votes after almost two years of “pure dystopia” under Donald Trump .

With November’s midterm elections approaching in the US, Republicans are doing all they can to bolster support ahead of what many believe will be a challenging time for the GOP.

The midterm elections will come not long after diesel prices hit a record high, in large part due to US president Trump’s ongoing Iran war which has increased the cost of living.

Currently, the Trump administration controls the House and the Senate – something that hangs in the balance come the midterms.

In an appearance on the All-In podcast , Vice president JD Vance called on voters to give the Republican party “another couple of years”.

“Give us another chance, or give us another couple of years to continue to work on the amazing things that we’ve been doing for the past two years,” Vance urged.

His plea did not go down well, considering the government’s performance so far.

“B**ch u had two years and all you could create was an illegal war in Iran, higher gas prices, and Lake America,” someone argued.

Another suggested: “‘Give us another chance’ is the most mind boggling mid term pitch I’ve ever heard in my life.”

One person said: “Hard pass. Get f**ked.”

“No greater pitch than having complete governmental power for two years and then going ‘Okay, yes, we’ve f**ked everything up, but give us more time!’” another pointed out.





Someone else claimed: “The literal vice president of the United States saying ‘give us another chance’ after 2 years of pure dystopia is f**king insane and you’re an idiot if you vote for them.”





One person commented: “Holy s**t these guys are pathetic.”

Another mocked: “‘Okay sure you gave us all 3 branches and we’ve done dog s**t but rename bodies of water and jack up prices but give us another chance. I'll give you $5,000?’”

Someone else said: “Compelling stuff, but I think we're all set. Thank you.”

“Baby I can change, I promise. Just give me another chance,” one person joked.

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