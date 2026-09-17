Robert Kraft vows $2 million donation following Macklemore backlash - but people aren’t convinced

Billionaire Robert Kraft and musician Ed Sheeran have each pledged $2 million toward humanitarian aid for Palestinians - but people on social media have questions.

Earlier on Wednesday (September 16), Macklemore took to Instagram where he publicly challenged Kraft to match his donation after announcing the entire $1 million of his net earnings from opening as a support act on Sheeran's 'The Loop' US tour will be going to six organisations "working directly to support the Palestinian people."

All this comes after Macklemore - real name is Benjamin Haggerty - was dropped from performing on Sheeran's tour over making pro-Palestine comments on stage, and in a statement the rapper claimed Sheeran had told him Robert Kraft, CEO of the Kraft Group and owner of the Gillette Stadium, personally called the singer to inform him that the rapper would not be allowed to perform at the venue, something which Kraft then confirmed.

(L-R) Macklemore, Robert Kraft, and Ed Sheeran Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images, Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images and Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio

Later the same day, Kraft released a statement via Gillette Stadium social media where he responded to Macklemore, claiming before the rapper's challenge, Sheeran asked him to match his $2 million donation.

“I have dedicated much of my life to building bridges between all people,” Kraft wrote. “I believe deeply that all lives are worth protecting. Earlier today, before Macklemore challenged me to match his donation, Ed called me and asked me to commit $2 million to match his donation to aid in the region to fight this humanitarian crisis.

“Ed now plans to reach out to other venue owners and our goal is to continue to work together to build bridges.”

However, this latest statement from Kraft has social media users asking for more specific details about where exactly his donation is going rather than simply saying "in the region," while others noted Kraft said Sheeran "called' and "asked" him to donate but his statement doesn't confirm he has.

Indy100 has reached out to Robert Kraft's representatives for comment.



One person said, "Donating to 'aid in the region' is incredibly unspecific and may very well be to zionist causes, given Robert Kraft’s history. Macklemore told us which six orgs he’s donating to. Will Robert Kraft do the same?"





"Wdym 'to the region' bro," a second person wrote.









A third person said, "Why are people reporting on this as Robert Kraft donating money? The statement doesn’t say that. It just says that Ed Sheeran asked him to. Is there another statement somewhere I’m missing?"





"lmaoooo 'donation to aid in the region' is a very specific choice of words," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person responded, "What do you mean specifically by 'aid in the region.'"

What happened?

(L) Macklemore and (R) Ed Sheeran Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images, and Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

During Macklemore's performance at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he told the crowd, "A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so that I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very, very dear to my heart: Free Palestine."

For both nights at the venue (September 4 and 5), Macklemore opened as a support act on Ed Sheeran's 'The Loop' tour by performing his 2024 protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which condemns Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Singer P!nk, who is Jewish, reposted a message criticising Macklemore and called for him to be dropped in which she received backlash.

Later in a lengthy statement via Instagram, the singer responded where she mentioned a 2014 performance where Macklemore wore a costume that critics said was anti-Semitic and which the rapper later apologised for.

P!NK hosts The 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 07, 2026 in New York City Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

“Every Jew I know knew exactly what it was,” Pink wrote. “But he apologized, and I let it go, because that’s what we do. We let it go. Then last weekend he stood in front of a stadium full of music-loving families, with violent images from a war on the screens, dedicated a song to the movement of his choice, and then took the mic to tell all of the Jews in the stadium that it wasn’t about them. You don’t get to decide that for us.”

“I have never asked for another artist to be silenced and I’m not asking now. I don’t need anyone fired, and I don’t need a refund,” she continued. “What I need is to be able to say, as a Jewish mom, that scared me, and it scared people I love, without being told our fear is just propaganda, and without being told I’m somehow cool with genocide because I noticed?

Meanwhile, Kraft himself confirmed he made the decision to bar Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium, as the venue "has a longstanding commitment to providing a welcoming environment for all guests and ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech."

"Based on Macklemore's recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran's shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line," Kraft said in a statement as reported by ESPN.

Sheeran released a statement via instagram in response to Macklemore's axing, where he said, In several bullet points he laid out his response, "I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy. There are too many wars across the world causing immeasurable pain, none of which should be tolerated.”

"Macklemore asked to join my tour last year and I agreed, because I respect him as an artist," and added how with his support acts "I agree that they play a setlist of their choosing."

Sheeran noted how he had spoken with the venues "all week to try and build a bridge" but the "venue's and promoter's decision was final," and said one of the people he had spoken with was Kraft.

"I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue's and promoter's decision was final," he explained.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."

Macklemore's removal from tour sparks backlash

(L-R) Finneas, and Luke Graham are among Sheeran's support acts who have dropped out of the tour in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine

The move to remove Macklemore sparked backlash, with celebrities such as Ms Rachel, Greta Thunberg, Kneecap, Paloma Faith, CMAT, Siena Spiro, Kehlani, Zara Larsson, Pinkpantheress, all showing their support for the rapper.

This also resulted in the rest of Ed Sheeran's support acts - Finneas, brother of pop star Billie Eilish, Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe, Danish band Lukas Graham, along with Irish folk band Beoga who perform with Sheeran - to all pull out of performing on the tour in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran," said Finneas in a statement via Instagram.

"I stand with Palestine and its people."

Lukas Graham posted, "...I love Ed, and I’m grateful for everything we’ve shared. That hasn’t changed. But I can’t put these words out into the world and carry on with this tour as things stand. We’re withdrawing from the remaining dates.”

"I don't take this decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this," said Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe.

He added, "But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation."

“We are a traditional Irish band who never saw ourselves playing stadiums of that size and that opportunity is not lost on us,” Beoga wrote. “We have been friends with Ed for over 10 years now and will continue to be. We believe in dialogue as a means of progressing the plight of the Palestinian people.”

Indy100 has reached out to Macklemore, Ed Sheeran, Robert Kraft and Gillette Stadium's representatives for comment.

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