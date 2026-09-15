Republican US senator Mitch McConnell has been seen in public for the first time in months sparking calls for term limits.

The 84-year-old senator from Kentucky had all but disappeared from the public eye in recent months, with his team citing health problems .

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In June, McConnell was hospitalised after being found unconscious at his home, with scant news about his condition coming from his office in the following weeks. Due to the lack of updates, rumours and discussion spread online, including from right-wing political commentators, with some even suggesting they had sources claiming McConnell was “brain-dead”.

By July, demands for the status of his health were coming from as high up as the Kentucky governor, Andy Beshear. On 12 July, McConnell released an image of him holding that day’s newspaper from his hospital bed.

On Monday (14 September), 92 days after last being seen in public, a frail-looking McConnell reemerged with a return to work. Footage emerged online of him being wheeled from his Washington DC home and taken to the Senate.

But, rather than quell rumours, his reappearance only seemed to fuel genuine calls for federal term limits for senators. And, it wouldn’t be the internet if there weren’t also memes.

“Incredible advertisement for term limits,” someone responded to one clip.

Another wrote: “You know it’s bad when leaving your house to do your job is national breaking news.”

“Term Limits. Wtf are we even doing,” another asked.









One person said: “The lights are on, but there’s no one home.”

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