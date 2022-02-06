A Tory MP was “so p****d” after he spent the afternoon watching sport he “couldn’t remember what was said” in a phone call between him and Boris Johnson, according to his wife.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer shared a photo on social media on Saturday of her husband, Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer, sitting on a sofa with his head thrown back.

She said she was considering "winding him up" about the phone call and called for suggestions of what she could pretend was said.

Reacting to the post, which went viral with over 2,500 likes, some people found the incident pretty funny:

But many found it inappropriate:

And other joined in the game and suggested ways in which she could trick him:

And appearing to comment on the saga, Mercer didn't seem too fussed that he had been papped, saying:

It comes in a tough week for Johnson in which he has faced staff resignations, a damning interim report from Sue Gray over Partygate and amid news that an increasing number of Tory MPs have written letters of no-confidence in him.

With all that going on, it seems that shooting the breeze with a bladdered MP would be the least of his problems.

