In more news that confirms everything is going perfectly fine for the Conservative Party, The Guardian reports that Tory MPs have been in contact with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to privately express their frustrations with Boris Johnson’s leadership.
In a report published on Wednesday, chief political correspondent Jessica Elgot wrote that the prime minister’s false accusation that Sir Keir failed to prosecute disgraced paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was at the Crown Prosecution Service “was a moment for many Conservative MPs”.
“Though only a handful have spoken publicly, Starmer told the Guardian that dozens had been in touch with him privately to express distaste. ‘You see the disquiet because he drags people down by this way of acting’,” it reads.
News of Conservative politicians slagging off the PM to the rival party comes almost a month after former Tory MP Christian Wakeford chose to cross the floor to join Labour, minutes before Mr Johnson faced a crunch PMQs where questions were asked of the Partygate scandal.
Twitter users have been critical of the story, however, with some questioning the decision of Tory MPs to talk to Sir Keir instead of sending their no confidence letters.
Others, meanwhile, queried what it meant that Conservatives felt comfortable enough to chat to the Labour Party (you know, their political rival):
The fact Starmer thinks being courted by Tories is good news should tell you all you need to know about what he has done to Labour. #StarmerOut #NeverCentrismhttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust\u00a0\u2026— Dolly... #resist #revolt #remove \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8 (@Dolly... #resist #revolt #remove \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\ude37\ud83c\uddf5\ud83c\uddf8) 1645018614
The fact that MPs feel able to switch parties without sacrificing their beliefs isn\u2019t the W you think it is ladshttps://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust\u00a0\u2026— Rosemary Harris (@Rosemary Harris) 1645018262
.@Keir_Starmer is as Tory as the Tories, if not more. He is not to be trusted at all.\n\nThe Guardian: Starmer reveals dozens of Tories have been in touch as he takes to the road.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust\u00a0\u2026— Paul Damien \ud83d\udc6f\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83c\udf08(He/Him/It) (@Paul Damien \ud83d\udc6f\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83c\udf08(He/Him/It)) 1645020740
Starmer reveals dozens of Tories have been in touch as he takes to the road\n\nNo surprise there..https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust\u00a0\u2026— Michael (@Michael) 1645008961
Starmer reveals dozens of Tories have been in touch as he takes to the road. Pity these Tories don\u2019t get letter in for a vote of confidence. Spineless. All talk and no action.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other\u00a0\u2026— Alan Cooke Addiction (@Alan Cooke Addiction) 1645023192
Tories contact @Keir_Starmer to share their thoughts, as they see him as one of their own.\n\nIf they saw labour as an alternative to their status quo, it would terrify them.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/16/keir-starmer-hits-the-road-on-mission-to-win-back-voter-trust?CMP=Share_AndroidApp_Other\u00a0\u2026— Saul Henry \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf6 \u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d\u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf6 (@Saul Henry \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf6 \u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d\u2764\ufe0f\ud83e\udd0d\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddf6) 1645021354
Personally, we’re not too sure we’re a fan of Sir Keir acting as some sort of political agony aunt, to be honest…
