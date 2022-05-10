Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined over a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021 and it left people shocked – mainly because they’ve not witnessed integrity in UK politics for so long they’ve forgotten what it looks like.
The Labour leaders told reporters that if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice by Durham Police for a possible breach of Covid rules then he will step down.
Starmer stressed that he was “absolutely clear” no rules were broken, and if he were to be fined he will “do the right thing and step down” as leader of the Labour Party.
Angela Rayner was also at the event in 2021 and said she too would “do the decent thing and step down” if issued with a fine.
Starmer said: “I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the rules must follow them.
“This matters. It matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them”.
He added: “They deserve politicians who hold themselves to the highest standards. And they deserve politicians who put the country first rather than themselves. They will always, always, get that from me.”
People were quick to react to the bold message, with people flocking to social media to share their takes.
Statement from @CovidJusticeUK: "This is the right decision by Keir Starmer and in contrast to Boris Johnson, shows integrity, decency and respect to the bereaved."— Alexandra Rogers (@Alexandra Rogers) 1652109511
Sometimes politics just blows your mind. Starmer's currently getting heat for a fine he hasn't received, over a party which didn't take place and which he did not lie about. The guy who did receive a fine, for parties which did take place, which he did fucking lie about? Nothing.— Ian Dunt (@Ian Dunt) 1652097513
"I believe in honour and integrity and that politics should be a force for good and that we shouldn't all be dragged down by this cynical belief that 'all politicians are the same.'"\n\nStarmer takes the gloves off.https://twitter.com/BBCPolitics/status/1523685905550217217\u00a0\u2026— Otto English (@Otto English) 1652114317
"I'm just a man, standing in front of an electorate, asking them to let me have dinner"pic.twitter.com/twM6grXBZZ— Kate Plummer (@Kate Plummer) 1652108942
.@Keir_Starmer has just shown more integrity, decency and principle in 5 minutes than @BorisJohnson has in his entire life.— David Lammy (@David Lammy) 1652108927
'If I have done wrong I will resign': words so alien to Boris Johnson's character they might as well be in Aramaic.pic.twitter.com/YsXoiLyASN— Jo Maugham (@Jo Maugham) 1652115167
So, either Starmer is cleared and has made Boris Johnson, and the whole daft beer and curry campaign, look ridiculous. Or, two years before an election, Labour rids itself of a leader stupid enough to promise to resign over something he knows he\u2019s done. Complete win win surely?— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1652111492
Two approaches to public life\n\nKeir Starmer:\n\n-Curry and beer at work\nIf I get fixed penalty notice, I'll resign\n\nBoris Johnson:\n\n-Birthday party\nWon\u2019t resign\n-Garden party No10\nWon\u2019t resign \n-Apologies to Queen\nWon\u2019t resign\n-Broke own laws \nWon\u2019t resign \n-Fined \nWon\u2019t resign— Paul Johnson (@Paul Johnson) 1652108994
Anyway who's looking forward to the Daily Mail splash tonight "Beergate Day 13 - Starmer Undermines Police Investigation"?— Sam Freedman (@Sam Freedman) 1652117156
Tuesday\u2019s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPagespic.twitter.com/sYHL4Oq9m7— Daily Mail U.K. (@Daily Mail U.K.) 1652130655
Durham Police just sat there with their heads in their hands like why do we have to do this can't we just have a nice murder— joe (@joe) 1652106585
The Sun this morning: Resign!\n\nThe Sun this afternoon: No not like that!pic.twitter.com/QXsBQRIGtn— The Sun Apologies (@The Sun Apologies) 1652113914
This is a great speech from @Keir_Starmer that restores faith. Over to you liar!— Gary Neville (@Gary Neville) 1652108987
There's some mild amusement to be had watching client journalists, addled by their shameless shilling for an irrefutably morally corrupt Prime Minister, struggle with Starmer's obvious & proven probity.— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1652109031
It's pretty shameful of Keir Starmer to try to make politics about integrity and principles.— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1652132539
i just don\u2019t care if Keir Starmer had a curry or has any friends just fix the cost of living I beg u— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1652133142
Conservatives and right wing press: 'Starmer should do the decent thing'\n\n'Oh wait, shit, no, not that thing - that doesn't work for us'— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1652110885
Defending his actions, Starmer also said: “The idea that I would then casually break those rules is wrong, and frankly I don’t believe those accusing me believe it themselves. They are just trying to feed cynicism, so the public to believe all politicians are the same.
“I am absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat whilst working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election.
A spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said Sir Keir had made the “right decision” and stood in contrast to the prime minister, who has refused to resign despite being the first sitting prime minister to be found to have broken the law.
They added: “At the end of the day the country can’t be led by someone who’s been fined for breaking lockdown rules."
