Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to resign if fined over a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021 and it left people shocked – mainly because they’ve not witnessed integrity in UK politics for so long they’ve forgotten what it looks like.

The Labour leaders told reporters that if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice by Durham Police for a possible breach of Covid rules then he will step down.

Starmer stressed that he was “absolutely clear” no rules were broken, and if he were to be fined he will “do the right thing and step down” as leader of the Labour Party.

Angela Rayner was also at the event in 2021 and said she too would “do the decent thing and step down” if issued with a fine.

Starmer said: “I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the rules must follow them.

“This matters. It matters because the British public deserve politicians who think the rules apply to them”.

He added: “They deserve politicians who hold themselves to the highest standards. And they deserve politicians who put the country first rather than themselves. They will always, always, get that from me.”

People were quick to react to the bold message, with people flocking to social media to share their takes.





























































Defending his actions, Starmer also said: “The idea that I would then casually break those rules is wrong, and frankly I don’t believe those accusing me believe it themselves. They are just trying to feed cynicism, so the public to believe all politicians are the same.



“I am absolutely clear that no laws were broken. They were followed at all times. I simply had something to eat whilst working late in the evening, as any politician would do days before an election.

A spokesperson for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said Sir Keir had made the “right decision” and stood in contrast to the prime minister, who has refused to resign despite being the first sitting prime minister to be found to have broken the law.

They added: “At the end of the day the country can’t be led by someone who’s been fined for breaking lockdown rules."

