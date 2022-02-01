Actor Laurence Fox, known for starring in the TV drama series Lewis and more recently, failing to win the 2021 London mayoral contest with his Reclaim Party, has now taken to Twitter to call people criticising the controversial drug ivermectin ‘racist’.

Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug promoted by anti-vaxxers as a treatment for coronavirus, is only recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in clinical trials, with current evidence on its success with Covid-19 patients being “inconclusive”.

However, that hasn’t stopped Mr Fox from taking the drug, after he revealed he tested positive for Covid at the weekend.

“In other news, felt shivery and cr*p yesterday. Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!)

“On the ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol and ibruprofen [sic]. More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment,” he tweeted.

Later the same day, Mr Fox responded to a tweet from Dr Rachel Clarke, who said “it’s important to stress there is no clear evidence that ivermectin (a horse de-wormer) reduces the risks of catching Covid, or its severity.”

“Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug administered to millions of people each year worldwide. It also has well-known anti-viral qualities. Dismissing it as a horse-dewormer is insulting to the people who rely on it and also the owners of horses,” Mr Fox replied.

Well of course that’s true. This year’s Grand National jockeys are absolutely livid.

Nevertheless, the anti-vaxxer went on to repeat his comments in a Twitter video on Monday, but this time went further, claiming that any criticism of ivermectin as a horse de-wormer is “racist”.

We’re grateful to Mr Fox, a white 43-year-old man, for his valuable intervention on racism he does not experience.

“You know what? It’s actually racist. That’s what it is.

“It’s really racist to turn around and go, ‘well, yeah, hundreds of millions of Africans take it, but it’s just a horse de-wormer’,” he said, in between chesty coughs which really suggest his immune system and ‘natural immunity’ is working wonders.

In the same video, he also branded Omicron the “omnicold” and criticised the government for not doing more to investigate ivermectin’s benefits.

Mr Fox has since been rightly ridiculed for his unusual remarks:

















If the previous WHO comments weren’t enough information to explain why taking ivermectin is dangerous at this current time, read our report on the man who tried the drug – branded a ‘cure’ by QAnon – on his granddaughter, only to almost kill her.



Please, don’t heed Mr Fox’s advice.

