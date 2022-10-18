Liz Truss turned up in the house of commons yesterday.

That shouldn't be the first sentence of a news story, should it? It shouldn't be of note for a PM to turn up to their place of work, really?

And yet... it took Truss a while to show up. She first sent one time leadership rival and now leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt to bat for her when Labour leader Keir Starmer asked an urgent question about appointing Jeremy Hunt as the new chancellor.

She was, Mordaunt said, "detained on urgent business". She was not, she assured Labour MP Stella Creasy "under a desk".

Then, when she did show up, she didn't take over from Mordaunt and instead sat down and appeared to zone out while blinking with the vigour of someone's who has a whole lot of dirt in their eyes.

People on social media found it profoundly odd, which isn't what you want from a PM:

And while Truss was blinking, MPs were discussing the government's new economic plan, which basically involves scrapping the majority of the planned reforms former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced in his mini-budget a few short weeks ago.

Hunt announced tax u-turns in a financial statement earlier yesterday, before appearing in the commons to face the scrutiny of MPs.

As for Truss, in an interview with the BBC on Monday night, she said she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made”.

“I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills and to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast,” she said.

