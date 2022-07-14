Liz Truss has officially launched her campaign to replace Boris Johnson as the new leader of the Conservatives - and it didn’t get off to the best of starts.

The current Foreign Secretary managed to get lost in her own press conference after setting out her stall in the race to be named next PM.

It’s the latest gaffe from the MP, who has experienced her fair share of embarrassing moments in the past.

Back in 2019, one social media user put together a compilation of her biggest gaffes.

It was promoted by the time she was humiliated on live television by Andrew Neil when he asked her how many starter homes the Conservatives had built.

She claimed not to have "exact numbers", which makes sense, given the number was... zero.

Then, Twitter user Matt Thomas decided to do God's work and create a compilation of all the times she made absurd claims, just for our viewing pleasure.

Of course, no compilation of Truss’s most memorable moments would be complete without her infamous speech about seeing up pork markets.

"In December, I’ll be in Beijing opening up new pork markets,” she said, before flashing the most self-satisfied smile we’ve ever seen at the 2014 Conservative Conference.

A clip of a young Truss from 1994 has also been doing the rounds, which saw Truss oppose the monarchy at the Lib Dem conference.

It comes following the first round of votes in the leadership race, which saw Truss only secure 50 votes.



It means she has fallen behind rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, as she prepares to set out her pitch as a tax-cutter on Thursday morning.

Liz Truss told Conservatives MPs she was “prepared” to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

The foreign secretary and leadership hopeful told a hustings event organised by Tory right-wingers that if became necessary to withdraw, “I would be prepared to do that”.

That being said she did get lost on the way out of the room...

