People think Mike Johnson just gave Democrats their election slogan by mistake

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said that he was the only one stopping Democrats from investigating Donald Trump, as well as his allies and family members – and critics are claiming that it’s only giving Democrats more reason to get out and vote ahead of the midterms.

Johnson spoke in front of a hotel conference roomful of Christian conservatives and warned about the implications of a Republican defeat.

“Y’all, impeachment’s not even the big concern,” the House speaker said. “They will turn every committee of Congress into an investigative body, and they'll go after the president's family, the cabinet, his donors and friends.

“Half of you in this room will be targeted. I run the protection program. I’ll take care of you.”

The Democrats themselves responded with a jokey message on X.

“We are the Homeland Security Committee Democrats and we approve this message,” the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats’ account posted.

The comments probably didn't go down quite as Johnson had hoped on social media, either.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Don't promise us a good time, Mike."

Alex Cole wrote: "He's admitting that they are criminals. wow."

One more wrote: "It'd be nice to have a Speaker who'd say: 'And let them, we have nothing to hide, and they'll look like fools for doing it.'

"But what he's saying here is: They're gonna uncover a lot of stuff, and you don't want that."

The MediasTouch account posted: "Mike Johnson giving Democrats more reasons to vote."

Ed Krassenstein wrote: "This is exactly WHY Democrats need to win the midterms! Thanks for selling it @MikeJohnson."

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