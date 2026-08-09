Donald Trump posts unhinged response to White House ballroom court decision

US President Donald Trump has shared a completely unhinged post on his Truth Social platform after a federal appeals court ruled he must stop work on the $400m White House ballroom.

Judges ruled 2-1 in favour of work stopping as Congress has not approved the project.

Trump ordered the demolition of the White House's East Wing last Autumn and this new ballroom was planned to be constructed in its place.

But the court wrote: "Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help."

The US President already blasted the decision as "unjust", saying he would appeal the decision to the highest court in the US before posting a completely unhinged post on Truth Social, claiming it's "a national security threat at the highest level".

Trump described the two judges who ruled against him as "one appointed by Barrack Hussein Obama, the other by Sleepy Joe Biden".

He described it as a "desperately needed SECURE Ballroom / Military Complex, including a major DronePort on the roof" and took issue with the judges saying "each President is a temporary tenant ... of the White House".

"We are not tenants, who pay rent and do all other things that a tenant must do, we are PRESIDENTS, elected by the people of the United States States of America, and have many rights, including the right to fix, renovate, secure, protect and beautify the White House grounds, which has [sic] been built and rebuilt, renovated and rerenovated, repaired and, simply, MADE BETTER, many times since 1792, and never needing the permission of Congress, or anyone else, to do so.

"This decision, made after much of the work has been done and paid for, is a National Security Threat atthe [sic] highest level. It is also a National Disgrace."

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