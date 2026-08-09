Trump claims electric car owners 'have a disease' - everyone's making the same point

Donald Trump suggested people who drive electric cars have a disease – but there’s one problem.

US president Trump addressed the crowd at an event at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas recently, where he made some characteristically debatable and disparaging remarks about certain groups.

Drivers of electric vehicles unwittingly found themselves as the topic of his speech at one point, as the US president suggested that they have a “disease”.

“You ever see the signs? You’re driving along in an electric car? They have a disease, you know, it’s a disease where it’s called, like, they get screwed up, they’re driving, and they realise their battery’s getting low,” Trump bizarrely claimed.

His remarks come despite Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, one of the biggest producers of electric vehicles in the world, was not only part of Trump’s government, but also infamously gifted him an electric car .

The irony was not lost on many.

“Trump, who owns an electric vehicle because Elon gave him one, says that those who own an electric vehicle have a disease,” someone pointed out.

Another posted an image of Trump with Elon Musk and several Tesla cars on White House grounds.

Someone else said: “Come and get your guy [Elon Musk].”

“Mind you this guy held a Tesla product demo in front of the White House last year because Elon Musk begged him to,” another pointed out.

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