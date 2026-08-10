'There is no bottom': Trump clip resurfaces amid Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis update

A resurfaced clip of Donald Trump has gone viral online after Hunter Biden gave an update on Joe Biden ’s cancer prognosis.

In May 2025, it was announced that former president Joe Biden had been diagnosed with “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, with his office confirming he would be undergoing treatment.

His son, Hunter, recently provided an update on the health of his father during an interview with the BBC on Friday (7th August), revealing that his father’s cancer has worsened.

“The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further,” Hunter Biden said. “It’s very painful. It’s very debilitating in many respects, but he’s still out there. He’s still doing his thing. He so believes in this country.”

“It’s really, really hard and it’s really sad to watch,” he continued.

Amid the update, a clip of US president Trump reacting to the initial news of Biden’s cancer diagnosis has resurfaced – and it makes for grim viewing

“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious,” Trump told reporters in May 2025, following the news. “I really don’t feel sorry for him.”

Author Joyce Carol Oates wrote: “his is a reptile brain. his moral pulse is barely beating. how ashamed we all are of such a weak unfit ‘leader’-- except we have grown used to him in the way that living beside a trash incinerator will numb your nostrils so you don't smell anything.”





Another wrote: “I’m sorry. There comes a point when you put politics to the side and show some humanity, some basic decency.”

One person said: “Never underestimate how low Trump can go. There is no bottom.”

Trump does not appear to have reacted to the latest news Biden’s cancer has worsened.

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