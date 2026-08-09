Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed gave a superb response when a reporter put to him US President Donald Trump's comments about him being "full of s***" which has since gone viral.

El-Sayed won the Democratic primary for US Senate in Michigan on Tuesday (4 August).

A day later, speaking in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump (complete with an interesting new hair style that has since prompted loads of memes across social media) said "he's full of s***".

Sky News reporter James Matthews put Trump's quotes to El-Sayed and he gave a superb response which has since gone viral.

In the exchange, Matthews approached El-Sayed and introduced himself with the pair shaking hands before El-Sayed said: "I'm not doing interviews right now."

Despite this, Matthews proceeded to ask a question while El-Sayed got something out the back of his car. He at first ignored Matthews before putting his arm around him and saying "good to meet you".

Matthews asked again: "Trump seems to think you're a gift to the Republican Party, what do you say to that?"

"I'm a gift to the state of Michigan, God willing, and I hope to win this election," responded El-Sayed.

Matthews then asked: "And he says, if you'll pardon the language, that you're 'full of s***', what would you say to that?"

And he gave a superb response: "At least I don't let mine go in the middle of the Oval Office."

This follows a viral social media clip that appeared to show Trump falling asleep at the Oval Office before appearing to wake himself up by farting - however this is unverified as it's unclear if the video was altered.

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