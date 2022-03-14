In news which tells us everything is Absolutely Fine, the Ministry of Defence has put out a job advert for a “warhead nuclear threat reduction programme manager”.

The posting, which went live on Monday, offers the prospective job holder £40,000 per year to help “deliver the UK’s Nuclear Threat Reduction (NTR) objectives”.

“The post holder will be responsible for supporting Defence Nuclear Organisation’s NTR work programme and meeting [the] UK Government’s need to reduce a range of threats.

“The programme delivers technical aspects across a number of areas, working to counter nuclear terrorism; combat nuclear proliferation; research nuclear arms control; and support nuclear related international treaties,” the advert reads.

People have considered the ad to be rather ominous amid Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, which has seen them take over the Chernobyl nuclear power station and attack a power plant in Zaporizhzhya.

The country’s president, Voloydymr Zelensky, said the latter attack – which took place earlier this month – could have been “the end of Europe” if a meltdown occurred.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba warned the impact would be “10 times larger” than the 1986 disaster in Chernobyl if the Zaporizhzhia plant blows up.

The advert was spotted by Guido Fawkes reporter Christian Calgie, who sarcastically wrote on Twitter that it was “entirely reassuring”.

Others were also troubled by the posting, with many arguing that a role designed to reduce nuclear threats could certainly come with a higher salary:

If you somehow don’t mind having your nerves shredded in the job, you have until 11:55pm on 28 March to apply.

Indy100 has contacted the Ministry of Defence for comment.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.