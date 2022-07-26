An MP has offered his critique of the “poor scheduling” of the live televised Conservative leadership debate after it interrupted Love Island.

Last night, the two remaining candidates in the fight to become the leader of the Conservative party and Prime Minister, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, battled it out in a live TV debate on BBC.

While the clashing of the candidates during the hour-long debate may be reminiscent of what you might see in a reality show, some were left rather miffed that it was on at exactly the same time as ITV2’s fan favourite romance reality series Love Island.

Independent MP Rob Roberts joked about the issue in a post on Facebook, where he asked people: “So - if you watched the BBC Leadership Debate last night (poor scheduling cutting across vital Love Island time, obvs) - what did you think?”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





The eighth season of the ITV2 reality show began back at the beginning of June and has had fans hooked to the television every night at 9 pm for almost two months.

With this season almost up, fans of the show and those with an interest in politics were forced to choose between the “vital” offerings on both channels. And, it seems Roberts wasn’t the only one feeling aggrieved.

One person on Twitter joked: “How inconsiderate of the BBC to put the Tory leadership debate at the same time as Love Island. Shall be taking this issue to OFCOM.”

Another said: “Love island on one screen, leadership debate on another; a woman of duality.”

Someone else wrote: “Trying to watch Love Island and the Tory leadership debate at the same time and I’m not sure which one is more tragic.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.