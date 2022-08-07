Nadine Dorries has evoked the ire of social media - what's new.
This time, the culture secretary has wound everyone up by claiming the MPs who are investigating Boris Johnson over whether he lied to parliament about Partygate are conducting a "witch hunt".
Writing on Twitter (where else) she shared an article about the investigation and said: "If this witch hunt continues, it will be the most egregious abuse of power witnessed in Westminster.
“It will cast serious doubt not only on the reputation of individual MPs sitting on the committee, but on the processes of parliament and democracy itself.”
Despite the Sue Gray report and police fines, Johnson has always said he did not knowingly lie when he initially said no Covid rules were broken in Downing Street in parliament.
But the committee, led by Labour MP Harriet Harman, will decide whether he, intentionally or unintentionally, misled parliament and if he is found guilty he could face a by-election and maybe even lose his seat.
So it is not exactly and unserious thing, and people found Dorries' exclamation profoundly ridiculous.
A number of MPs, high-profile figures and other social media users slapped down her argument:
\u201c@NadineDorries The \u2018egregious abuse of power\u2019 you speak of has \u2018resigned\u2019 Nads. He\u2019s gone.\u201d— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1659857716
\u201cJust a Cabinet Minister calling a cross party group of MPs a witch hunt and egregious abuse of power.\n\nQuite obviously such a tweet demonstrates her woefully unfit for public office.\u201d— David Henig \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@David Henig \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1659860157
\u201cLet\u2019s talk about abuse of power such as illegally suspending parliament or doling out peerages to donors or tearing up the rules to protect Owen Paterson. The real abuse of power would be suspending an inquiry to protect your mate.\u201d— Chris Bryant (@Chris Bryant) 1659863699
\u201cSiri? Show me 'British MP sounding like one of Trump's Republican cheerleaders'\u201d— Carl Eve (@Carl Eve) 1659864996
\u201cStraight from the Trump playbook. Smear and undermine the democratic process in order to avoid accountability .\u201d— Michael Russell (@Michael Russell) 1659869790
\u201cThat's right Nads, it would be a disgrace if a committee found that I misled Parliament simply because the facts prove that I misled Parliament.\n#GoNads\u201d— Parody Boris (@Parody Boris) 1659864489
\u201c@NadineDorries No. Most egregious abuse of power will be putting you in the Lords. You\u2019re welcome.\u201d— Nadine Dorries (@Nadine Dorries) 1659857716
Never a boring day when Nadine is about.
