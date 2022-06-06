Nadine Dorries, in all her wisdom, has shown her support for Boris Johnson by slamming Jeremy Hunt before appearing to inadvertently trounce the Tory government's pre-pandemic readiness.

Responding to Hunt's revelation that he will be voting against the PM in tonight's no confidence vote, which has fuelled rumours he will stand as Tory leader if Johnson is ousted, the culture secretary unleashed a bruising attack on the former health secretary, claiming his handling of the pandemic "would have been a disaster" and that his pandemic preparation while health secretary was "wanting and inadequate".

Dorries served as a minister in the health department from 2019 to 2021 under the illustrious Matt Hancock while Hunt held the keys to the department in 2018 so they didn't overlap but clearly she doesn't think much of how he left the department.

Because when Hunt said the Tory was "set to lose the next general election" because of Johnson and that he would be "voting for change"...

Dorries wasn't happy with his remarks and let rip:

This is all very well and might make Johnson happy but people pointed out she really wasn't doing her party any favours:

Indeed, Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner wasted no time in seizing the political opportunity:

With enough Tory MPs writing letters of no confidence to trigger a vote which will take place tonight, Johnson will need to win the support of half of his parliamentary party to remain in post.

If he doesn't, Tories will have to elect a new leader and therefore prime minister and Johnson loyalists and rebels alike are writing to MPs in an attempt to sway them at the last minute.

British politics is getting more chaotic by the second... The Department for Health and Social Care had no comment but indy100 has also contacted Jeremy Hunt to comment on this story.

