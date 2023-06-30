Nigel Farage claims he is being forced out of the UK by 'political persecution'

Nigel Farage has claimed banks are forcing him out of the UK.

In a lengthy GB News monologue which he posted on Twitter, the former UKIP and Brexit Party politician moaned about “serious political persecution”, alleging his undisclosed bank had told him they were closing his accounts two months ago, despite him banking with them since 1980 with personal and business accounts.

He said he didn't get a reason initially so he spoke with the bank’s chairman who claimed it was “a commercial decision” but agreed they would let him have a personal account with another bank in their group. He then told his followers that seven other banks have rejected his application for a personal and business account and he said he thinks the decision is "political" or "prejudice" from "the establishment".

He also said it could be because of reports he has received money from the Kremlin, which he disputes.

And he added that it was happening to his family members and his former political colleagues, too, and he was wondering whether it is worth staying in this country without a bank account.

“I won’t really be able to exist or function in a modern 21st century Britain,” Farage said. “‘I’m beginning to think that perhaps life in the United Kingdom is now becoming completely unliveable because of the levels of prejudice against me.”

He said he is now considering his "next steps".

Cry us a river.

