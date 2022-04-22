A recent video of Vladimir Putin meeting his defence minister has sparked fresh speculation about his health.

The clip which went out on Russian state media shows Putin meeting with Sergei Shoigu to discuss the military strategy in Mariupol.

While the video was intended to reassure Russian viewers about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, it’s led many observers in the west to question the physical condition of the Russian leader.

The footage shows Putin gripping the table throughout the entire 12 minute interview. It also appears to show him slouching in his chair and tapping his foot.

It comes after the Kremlin denied reports that Putin had undergone thyroid cancer surgery, reacting to a story which ran in The Moscow Times.

Kyiv Times reporter Illia Ponomarenko was one of the people who commented on Putin’s health on social media, saying: "Is this just me or Putin really looks less healthy and sound with each and every day of the war? I can see a drastic difference between now and late February."

Timothy Phillips was another, writing: “Putin was not looking at all well today. People have particularly noted his hunched position and the fact he never let go of the table during the entire 12-minute meeting with Shoigu.”

CNN contributor Frida Ghitis also said: "Putin, sinking in his chair, gripping the table. He's okay, right? Healthy?"

It comes following reports that Putin has taken dozens of trips in the company of a cancer specialist, which also claim the Russian president attempts to boost his health by bathing in deer antlers.

According to the report by Russian investigative news outlet Proekt, Putin has become increasingly preoccupied with his health in recent years and takes frequent trips to the resort city of Sochi in the company of doctors from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital.

