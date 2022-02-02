As usual, one of Donald Trump Jr.’s tweets has backfired magnificently. After posting about Rachel Maddow's hiatus from her MSNBC show, the anchor slammed the former president's son in an epic tweet.

The host of The Rachel Maddow Show announced to her viewers on Monday that she will be taking a brief departure from the nightly show to focus on movie and podcast projects, including a film directed by Ben Stiller.

This was much to the delight of Don Jr. who suggested that there was something more nefarious about Maddow’s leave.

“Seems the TRUTH finally broke her!” Trump Jr. tweeted alongside an article that detailed Maddow's next moves for her four month-long hiatus.

Maddow caught sight of Trump Jr.'s tweet quickly, however, and issued the response: "LOL do you think he knows it's a film about a criminal in the White House? And... prosecuting him? For crimes?"

Maddow's comments are a reference to the Ben Stiller-directed movie of her book, “Bag Man,” which follows a political scandal surrounding Richard Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew. According to Focus Features, it's said to be the "true story of one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American history, which played out before the country while nobody was paying attention."

Additionally, the TV anchor's tweet also serves as a clever quip about the investigations into the finances of the Trump Organization by New York State authorities.

Maddow's tweet led to a brutal roasting of Don Jr. by the rest of the internet.

