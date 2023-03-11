This Estonian right-wing nationalist might have the worst political haircut ever

We’ve had Donald Trump, we’ve had Boris Johnson and even had Michael Fabricant, but we’ve finally found the worst political haircut of all time.

Meet Rain Epler, a member of the Estonian nationalist party EKRE, who previously served as the country's environment minister between 2020 and 2021.

A prominent figure in Estonian far-right politics, he’s been accused of promoting xenophobia and racism in his home country.

His politics has been cause for concern among minority groups, but it’s the haircut that is the most eye-catching thing about him for people outside the country.

There’s no way of describing it. Just look at it.

He looks a little like The Office’s Gareth Keenan – or perhaps his eastern European uncle.

We want to know what he asks for when he goes to the barber. Even so, it probably speaks volumes that his politics are more divisive than his haircut.

Before they were beaten in last week’s elections, EKRE had campaigned for ending additional military aid to Ukraine, as well as stopping refugee arrivals from the country amid Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion.

They also claimed that the election was stolen from them after Reform won a clear victory on Sunday.

"We didn't do anything wrong. We did everything right and with honesty, unlike those who stole our well-deserved victory," EKRE leader Martin Helme recently said.

EKRE runs largely on an anti-immigration and anti-EU platform and was part of Estonia’s government in 2019-21.

Meanwhile, the centre-right Reform Party started talks with two smaller parties on Wednesday about forming a new liberal-minded coalition government.

The party of prime minister Kaja Kallas won the Baltic nation's general election on Sunday with 31.2 per cent of the vote.

