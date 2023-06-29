This is what happens with Rishi Sunak stands next to the tallest MP in parliament

Rishi Sunak was pictured standing next to the tallest MP in Parliament and the jokes were hilariously predictable.

Standing at 170cm (5ft 6 inches tall), Sunak is 5cm shorter than the average man in the UK, according to the Office of National Statistics.

So, when Sunak was pictured standing alongside Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, who is reportedly 6ft 9 inches tall, the height difference inspired plenty of comment.

Kawczynski explained in an Instagram post that he met the Prime Minister to discuss the running of the health service in his constituency.

He wrote: “Yesterday I met the PM and raised again my concerns over the management of Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust.

“Despite securing £312 million for modernisation of A&E Services 6 years ago construction has not started as a result of the appalling behaviour of Telford Council.”

The picture shared alongside the caption showed Kawczynski completely dwarfing Sunak who stood to his left.

On Instagram, one user sarcastically asked: “Bring your child to work day is it?”

Another person joked: “‘Honey I shrunk the PM’.”

“Did you also discuss what route you'd be taking to Mordor?” another asked.

Other people could not believe the image was real, with some having made the assumption it had been edited.

“Saw this photo on Twitter and assumed it was photoshopped,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another argued: “If you raised your concerns they are probably too high for Rishi to see them.”

