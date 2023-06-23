Rishi Sunak's Ikea trip has become the internet's latest joke

Rishi Sunak spoke to Ikea workers yesterday and his visit went down like badly made furniture.

The PM visited a branch in Dartford where he spoke about inflation and the economy to an audience who looked thoroughly unimpressed.

He said: "I've got to make sure government is doing everything that it needs to do and that means being responsible with our borrowing.

"We cannot be in a situation like this and borrow too much money because that just makes everything works.

"I'd love to cut your taxes tomorrow. That's hard to do because I'm going to have to borrow more money to do it."

He added: "I can't say yes to every single thing that people want me to spend more money on."

Meanwhile, he was confronted by one worker about the state of the NHS.

Jake Robinson, 23, from Rochester, Kent, said his grandmother had to book GP appointments six weeks in advance because her surgery is so busy and Sunak said he was working on it.

