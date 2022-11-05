An awkward Rishi Sunak interview where he was quizzed about his wife's investments has resurfaced following news a company she has a stake in is still operating in Russia.

The Guardian has revealed that Indian IT services company Infosys is still operating from Moscow eight months after the company said it was pulling out.

Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, has a 0.91 per cent stake in Infosys and collects £11.5m in annual dividends from the company.

Her relationship with the company was first questioned back in March, and Sky News interviewed Sunak, then the chancellor, about the arrangement and sources in the company reportedly told publications they were moving out of Russia.

The Sky News interview with Sunak has now resurfaced following the news, and with that context in mind it makes for extra awkward viewing.

Having been asked about the link he said: "I'm an elected politician and I'm here to talk to you about what I'm responsible for, my wife is not."

He added: "The operations of all companies are up to them. We've put in place significant sanctions and all the companies that we're responsible for are following those".

"I have absolutely nothing to do with that company," he added with reference to Infosys.

An Infosys spokesperson told the Guardian: “Since the start of the year, Infosys has taken several steps to suspend its operations in Russia, and all Infosys employees supporting client projects have been transitioned out.

“Infosys does not have any active relationship with local Russian enterprises. The process of transitioning a few remaining partner and administrative staff is under way.”

A Downing Street spokesperson told indy100: “Neither Akshata Murty nor any members of her family have any involvement in the operational decisions of the company.”

indy100 has also contacted Downing Street and Infosys to comment on this story,

