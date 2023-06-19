Rishi Sunak gives ‘robotic’ Partygate report answer over and over again

Rishi Sunak was quizzed on what he makes of the latest Partygate twists and responded in quite an odd way.

When Good Morning Britain asked the prime minister about the upcoming commons vote on the privileges' committees report into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament, Sunak repeated the same answer over and over again and failed to be drawn on his view about it.

"This committee was established under the former prime minister. It commanded the confidence of the house at the time and I'm sure that they've done their work thoroughly and I respect them for that," he said.

"Obviously this is a matter for the house not for the government and that's why each and every individual colleague will make up their mind when the times come.

Asked again if he would be present for the vote, he added: "Each and every colleague will make up their minds when the time comes. This is a matter for the house rather than the government, that is an important distinction and that's why I wouldn't want to influence anyone in advance of that vote."

Quizzed again on whether he should "set an example" by voting in agreement with the report's findings, he said: "This is a matter for the house it is not a government matter."

In response, people on social media called him "robotic".

Tory MPs have been given a free vote on the issue, meaning they are not whipped either way.

In the report, MPs recommended a 90-day suspension for Johnson’s “repeated contempts” of Parliament had he not pre-emptively resigned. It also says he should be denied the parliamentary pass usually given to former MPs.

It is all kicking off in British politics. As usual.

